Apple Releases watchOS 5 Beta 3 for Developers

Along with iOS 12 Developer Beta 3, Apple released watchOS 5 beta 3 for Apple Watch on Tuesday.

watchOS 5 adds new workouts, grouped notifications, podcast streaming, raise to speak support for Siri, Walkie-Talkie for two-way voice chats, and more. Walkie-Talkie first appeared in watchOS 5 beta 2.

watchOS betas are available only to members of Apple’s developer program. You can see all of the beta releases at Apple’s developer website.

watchOS 5 will be available for Apple Watch Series 1 and newer as a free upgrade this fall.