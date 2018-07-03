Apple Rolls Out iOS 12 Developer Beta 3

Apple released iOS 12 Developer Beta 3 for iPhone and iPad on Tuesday, two weeks after Developer Beta 2 rolled out.

iOS 12 includes several new features such as Screen Time for managing how much time you spend in apps, Group FaceTime, ARKit 2, real-time photo effects, Notifications groups and management, Shortcuts for automating actions, improved performance, and more.

iOS 12 requires an iPhone 5s or newer, iPad mini 2 or newer, or a sixth generation iPod touch. You need an active Apple Developer account to get the beta, and a public beta update should be coming soon. iOS 12 will be a free upgrade this fall.