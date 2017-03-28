watchOS 3.2 Adds Theater Mode, SiriKit

Apple was busy, busy, busy on Monday rolling out operating system updates for the Mac, iPhone and iPad, Apple TV, and also the Apple Watch. watchOS 3.2 is a welcome update because it adds Theater Mode and SiriKit to everyone’s favorite smartwatch.

Theater Mode is a clever feature that mutes your Apple Watch and disables raise-to-wake for the watch display. You still get haptic alerts and can tap the display to see the the watch face. Unfortunately, enabling Theater Mode doesn’t mute your iPhone, which seems like a big oversight.

SiriKit is a great addition to Apple Watch because it brings voice control to third party apps—a feature that was previously available only on iOS devices. Developers will need to update their apps to take advantage of Siri’s expanded voice control on our wrists.

watchOS 3.2 is a free update. Launch the Watch app on your iPhone, tap My Watch, then go to General > Software Update to install the update on your Apple Watch.