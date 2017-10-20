Apple Fixes Several Bugs with watchOS 4.1 Developer Beta 4

Apple released watchOS 4.1 developer beta 4 on Friday. The beta resolves several issues detailed below.

watchOS 4.1 Developer Beta 4

watchOS 4.1 adds Apple Music and Radio streaming over LTE and Wi-Fi. It also includes support for the new Unicode 10 emoji added to iOS 11.1 developer beta 2. The update is available only to members of Apple’s developer program—there is no public beta for watchOS.

Resolved issues in watchOS DB4 include Activity reminders for standing, app notifications including the app icon, prompts for iCloud Music Library, issues with the Radio app, and Siri settings.

If you’re testing watchOS developer betas you can instal the update by launching the Watch app on your iPhone, then go to My Watch > General > Software Update after you install iOS 11.1 developer beta 4, which was also released Friday.