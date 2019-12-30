ProtonMail Launches ProtonCalendar Beta

Swiss company ProtonMail provides an end-to-end encrypted email service. Today the company launched the beta version of its encrypted calendar app, ProtonCalendar.

ProtonCalendar

Like ProtonMail, using ProtonCalendar will keep your schedules and appointments private and secure. To sign up for the beta immediately you’ll have to be using a paid ProtonMail account. Log in using the ProtonMail version 4.0 beta. For now it doesn’t appear that users with free accounts can sign up.

ProtonCalendar is only available on the web for now, but a dedicated app for iOS and Android will be released at some point in 2020. Along with this announcement, ProtonMail noted it plans to release a private cloud storage platform in the future called ProtonDrive.

