SF Symbols 1.1 Update Brings Even More Symbols

Apple has released an SF Symbols 1.1 update today, letting developers use over 1,500 symbols to use in their apps.

SF Symbols 1.1

Developers can use SF Symbols in apps running on iOS 13 or later, watchOS 6 or later, and tvOS 13 and later.

Each symbol comes in a wide range of weights and scales, allowing you to easily design adaptable interfaces that look great. Symbols are easy to integrate into your app directly from within Xcode. And if you need a symbol that isn’t provided by SF Symbols, you can export template files to create your own with the same capabilities using a vector graphics editor. Version 1.1 adds custom symbol validation, a new sidebar with categories for faster browsing, and the option to receive updates automatically.

You can download SF Symbols 1.1 here.