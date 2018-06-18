How Many Songs Are Available on the Top Streaming Music Services?

Every streaming music service what you to think they’re the best and send your subscription dollars their way. Since variety is a big part of which service makes listeners happy we looked into how many songs each offers.

The services we checked include Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon Prime Music, Google Play, and Pandora. The numbers for Apple Music, Amazon Prime Music, and Google Play all come directly from the companies. For Spotify and Pandora, the numbers come from industry resources.

Amazon’s song total is for the company’s paid add-on service. The song library available for standard Prime subscriptions is 2 million.

Based on available numbers as of June 2018, Tidal has the most available tracks, followed by Apple Music. Amazon Prime Music comes in last with substantially fewer tracks than the other streaming music services.