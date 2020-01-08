Sonos Suing Google Over Alleged Patent Infringemenets

Sonos launched legal action against Google on Tuesday. It filed two lawsuits that covered five patents relating to its wireless speaker design (via New York Times).

Sonos Claims Google Stole Multiroom Speaker Tech

Sonos alleged that Google stole multiroom speaker technology it developed. It believes that Google gained access to the technology courtesy of a partnership the two firms had in 2013.

Sonos CEO Patrick Spence told The Verge:

Google is an important partner with whom we have collaborated successfully for years, including bringing the Google Assistant to the Sonos platform last year. However, Google has been blatantly and knowingly copying our patented technology in creating its audio products. Despite our repeated and extensive efforts over the last few years, Google has not shown any willingness to work with us on a mutually beneficial solution.

Furthermore, Sonos has requested a ban on U.S. sales of Google’s laptops, phones, and speakers. That is part of a separate case brought to the International Trade Commission.