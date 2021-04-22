Accessory maker Speck has new cases ready for the 2021 iPad Pro 11-inch | iPad Pro 12.9-inch. These cases are the Balance Folio and Presidio Pro Folio.

Speck iPad Pro Cases

The Balance Folio at US$49.95 protects against drops up to 4 feet and holds the Apple Pencil (2nd gen). The cover converts into a viewing and accessible typing stand. It includes a magnetic camera shield and a secure latch closure. This case also comes in four colors including black, plumberry, vintage blue and arcadia navy.

The Presidio Pro is available at US$59.95/US$89.95. It's a durable and protective case with a dual-layer shock barrier and 6-foot drop protection for ultimate durability, with an integrated holder that is also compatible with the Apple Pencil. Its magnetic cover keeps everything secure for peace of mind in the event of a fall.

Additionally, Speck’s cases are integrated with Microban antimicrobial protection. This technology provides protection against stain and odor-causing bacteria on case surfaces.