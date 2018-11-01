Spotify Subscriber Numbers Beating Apple Music

Spotify earning’s for the third quarter 2018 show it has increased its number of subscribers, keeping it ahead of Apple Music.

The Swedish music streaming service added 4 million new users in the last quarter. It now has 87 million monthly subscribers, a 40% year-on-year increase. It has 191 million monthly users, a 28% increase from the same time last year. It has also increased non-paying subscriber numbers by 20% to 109 million.

Apple is seemingly lagging behind in the battle for people’s ears. Results from April showed Apple Music had 50 million paying subscribers. Spotify is boosted by a deal with Samsung in which it is installed for free on its smartphones.

Revenues were up 31% and the firm’s results showed that it has dramatically cut its losses from $90 million to $6 million.