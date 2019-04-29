Spotify Has Twice The Number of Subscribers as Apple Music

Spotify has 100 million paid subscribers globally, it revealed Monday. That is twice the amount Apple Music has (via Reuters). It also said it has 217 Monthly Active Users.

26% Increase in Subscribers

The company said Monthly Active Users were up 26% year-on-year in the first quarter of 2019 at 217 million. Subscriber numbers increased too, up from 75 million in the first quarter of 2018 to 100 million in the first quarter of this year. Notably, Spotify also said it had two million users in India, having launched there in February. Earlier this month, Apple slashed the price of Apple Music in India to better compete in the highly price-sensitive market.

The two music streaming services are engaged in a battle for people’s ears and subscriptions. In February, Apple Music had more paid subscribers in the U.S. than Spotify for the first time – 28 million vs 26 million. However, Spotify still dominates globally. Apple Music only hit 50 million subscribers in the last quarter of 2018.