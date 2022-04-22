St. Baldrick’s Foundation Calls Upon Twitch Streamers To Catch A Million Pokémon For Charity

Attention trainers! St. Baldrick’s Foundation is challenging Twitch streamers to catch a million Pokémon to help fund cancer research. From April 24 to May 1, any Twitch streamer is able to participate by catching Pokémon to help the charity donate $100,000 to research.

Twitch Catches Pokémon for Charity

Signing up for the event is easy, and requires a few simple steps. Participants must register on CatchAMillion. This helps contribute toward the goal of catching a million Pokémon. All Twitch streamers may participate, and any Pokémon game is welcome.

Throughout the event, CatchAMillion will show live updates featuring the latest capture data and fundraiser updates. Streamers that are live on Twitch with the integrated tracker will have their capture count go toward the million-Pokémon goal.

Additionally, TwitchPlaysPokémon, the forefront of the fundraiser, will host a Pokémon Red and Blue face-off. Pokemon Red and Blue being the original Pokémon games to come out on the Nintendo Game Boy. Team Captains Bruce Greene and KaraCorvus will serve as key players in the 24/7 event.

The two will race to complete as much Pokémon content as possible while using the “Twitch Plays” chat-driven gameplay format. This means that the viewers watching the stream will be able to control the action happening on stream. Furthermore, all viewers are encouraged to participate in the Twitch Plays race in between supporting their favorite Streamers.

Helping Those In Need

Fifteen year-old Peter is the honored kid for this event. Peter endured chemotherapy treatment for osteosarcoma during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Suffering a weakened immune system and spending days in the hospital, Peter was unable to connect with his friends in person. Video games were a much needed distraction from battling childhood cancer while also giving Peter a way to hang out with his friends.

Join Peter, Bruce Greene, KaraCorvus and many other Twitch streamers this week as they strive to catch a million Pokemon and raise $100,000 for St. Baldrick’s Foundation.

Founded on July 4, 1999, St. Baldrick’s Foundation is a not-for-profit organization that aims to raise funds to help develop cures for children with cancer. The Foundation is largely known to have volunteers shave their heads in solidarity with children who suffer hair loss during cancer treatment.

Those that wish to participate may find more information here.