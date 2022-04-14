Subaru Providing Wireless Apple CarPlay for 2023 Subaru Outback

Auto manufacturer Subaru has announced it will begin supporting wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto starting with its 2023 Outback models. This feature comes years after the company brought support for Apple’s auto platform.

Wired-only support for CarPlay has been available for Subaru vehicles beginning in 2018. This has given Apple users an easier way to interact with their iPhones within their vehicles. Now, starting in 2023, this process will be even easier for Apple users.

Wireless CarPlay Comes to Subaru

All 2023 Outback models equipped with Subaru’s Starlink infotainment system will feature support for both wireless CarPlay and Android auto integration. According to the Japanese auto manufacturer, support will make it, “even easier to view and control your navigation, music, podcasts and other content and apps without needing to plug in your smartphone.”

At this time, there is no mention as to what specific trim levels will feature Subaru’s Starlink infotainment system.

CarPlay is Apple’s way of integrating iOS into a in-car entertainment system or dashboard. The app is designed to display iPhone information within in-vehicle entertainment devices. This allows drivers to make calls, send sms messages, access maps and listen to music.

While CarPlay is a handy feature for iPhone users, most automakers offer wired integration with the platform. Third party workarounds do exist, however, they require the purchasing of additional dongles or new audio systems.

CarPlay Across Auto-Manufacturers

Currently, several different auto-manufacturers offer wireless CarPlay. Some websites offer a complete list of models. However, big name companies including Audi, Alfa Romeo, BMW, Buick, Cadillac, Chevy, Dodge, Ford, Honda, Jeep, Kia, Lexus, Mazda, Nissan and Rolls Royce are a few of the big names offering wireless CarPlay.

Additionally, the 2023 Subaru Outback also features an 11.6-inch touchscreen with “What Three Words” geolocation technology, as well as “valet mode.” This feature allows drivers to disable the alarm while still using certain featured with their remote transmitter.

While no price has been announced, the 2023 Outback will continue to be a 2.5L vehicle. The Outback will get 33 miles-per-gallon while on the highway. Current models start at around $28,000.