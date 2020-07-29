‘The Morning Show’ Season 2 Being Rewritten to Include COVID-19 Pandemic

Season two of The Morning Show is being rewritten to incorporate the COVID-19 pandemic, actor Mark Duplass has told Deadline. He said that it’s similar to how the script was written to incorporate the #MeToo movement. “We shot two episodes before we shut down due to the pandemic, but I know that they’re also rewriting, which is crazy because that’s what happened in the first season. They had a whole set of scripts [then] and they rewrote everything to include the #MeToo movement, and now we’ve got other, larger, global phenomenon to deal with. I don’t know what they’re doing but I know they’re rewriting,” Mr. Duplass revealed.

‘Bummed’ For The Morning Show Co-Stars Who Missed out on Emmy Nominations

On Tuesday, Mr. Duplass learned that he had been nominated for an Emmy for his performance as producer Chip in the drama. His was one of eight nominations that the show received. However, there were absentees from the list of nominees, most noticeably Reese Witherspoon and Gugu Mbatha-Raw. Karen Pittman and Desean Terry, who gave similarly powerful performances, did not receive nominations either. “I’m bummed about Reese, I’m bummed about Karen Pittman, I’m bummed about Gugu and I’m bummed about Desean Terry,” said Mr. Duplass. “There’s no doubt in my mind that what Gugu did as a performer was so worthy of that recognition. And I feel the same way about Karen Pittman, who had a much quieter and more subtle storyline.”