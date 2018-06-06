macOS Mojave Removes Third Party Internet Accounts

Following the iOS 11 move when Apple removed system-level integration with third party internet accounts like Facebook, Twitter, Flickr, and Vimeo, macOS Mojave will do the same thing.

Third Party Integration

Reddit user u/Marc1199 found that integration with Facebook, Twitter, and others are gone from macOS Mojave. You can find this by going to System Preferences > Internet Accounts.

Screenshot of third party internet accounts in macOS Mojave.

Image credit: u/Marc1199

This means that sharing options in the Notification Center, and also sharing things from other apps like Safari, will be gone. But this fits into Apple’s larger narrative of enhancing privacy.

