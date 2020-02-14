Three Rolling Out UK 5G Network Ready For Compatible iPhone

LONDON – UK cellular network Three announced Friday it will roll out its 5G network in a number of cities from the end of February 2020. The company said it is prepared for when a 5G iPhone, expected later this year, arrives.

Three ‘Prepped And Ready’ For 5G iPhone

Locations where the superfast network will be available include London, Cardiff, Glasgow, Manchester, Birmingham, Coventry, and Nottingham. Three said it will be able to provide peak mobile speeds that are up to twice as fast as its competitors. This is down to its large spectrum holding.

Being ready for the 5G iPhone is a crucial consideration for the network. Its CEO confirmed as much whilst speaking to Reuters. The company is “prepped and ready for that critical inflection point,” Dave Dyson said.