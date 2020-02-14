Gmail for iOS Integrates With Files App

Google shared a blog post today in which it announced that Gmail for iOS will now support adding files from the Files app.

Gmail for Files

This means that when you’re composing a new email or replaying to one, you can add attachments directly from the Files app. This will be available for all users with the following rollout pace:

Rapid Release domains : Extended rollout (potentially longer than 15 days for feature visibility) starting on February 12, 2020

: Extended rollout (potentially longer than 15 days for feature visibility) starting on February 12, 2020 Scheduled Release domains : Extended rollout (potentially longer than 15 days for feature visibility) starting on February 12, 2020

