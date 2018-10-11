Tim Cook Says Apple Will Donate to Hurricane Michael Recovery and Relief Efforts

Apple CEO Tim Cook tweeted Thursday that his company would be donating to Hurricane Michael recovery and relief efforts. Noting that he grew up “on the shores of the Gulf Coast,” Mr. Cook said that those in the path of Hurricane Michael are in his prayers.

He added:

Apple often donates to hurricane and natural disaster relief efforts in the U.S., and sometimes abroad, too. The company also often makes it easy for its customers to donate through iTunes.

