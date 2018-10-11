Tim Cook Says Apple Will Donate to Hurricane Michael Recovery and Relief Efforts

Apple CEO Tim Cook tweeted Thursday that his company would be donating to Hurricane Michael recovery and relief efforts. Noting that he grew up “on the shores of the Gulf Coast,” Mr. Cook said that those in the path of Hurricane Michael are in his prayers.

I grew up on the shores of the Gulf Coast, near Pensacola and Mobile, and that region holds a special place in my heart. That’s never been more true than now. To all those communities in the path of Hurricane Michael, you are in my prayers. Please stay safe. — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) October 11, 2018

He added:

Apple is standing with our friends and neighbors in the Gulf Coast region, and will be donating to recovery and relief efforts. — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) October 11, 2018

Apple often donates to hurricane and natural disaster relief efforts in the U.S., and sometimes abroad, too. The company also often makes it easy for its customers to donate through iTunes.