Tim Cook Visits Suppliers, Creators, Developers, and Stores During Tour of Japan

Tim Cook has been spending some time in Japan. Yesterday, I reported he had celebrated Computer Science Week with primary school children at an Apple Store in the country. The Apple CEO’s tour continued after that.
Tim Cook Visits Japan
Mr. Cook posted a series of photos from the trip on his Twitter account. They first showed him visiting a key supplier in the country:
He also met a special effects firm that used the iPhone 11 Pro:
Furthermore, the Apple boss met a major game developer. He got an early look at forthcoming Apple Arcade game Fantasian.
The final image Mr. Cook shared showed him visiting Apple Ginza. That was the first Apple Store outside of the U.S.
