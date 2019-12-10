Buy An iPhone With an Apple Card and Pay in Monthly Installments

Charlotte Henry

Not only is the Apple Card currently offering customers 6% cashback until December 31st, there is also now a Pay Monthly plan for iPhones. The Monthly Installments program was hinted at in October and is now live (via AppleInsider).

No Interest on Apple Card iPhone Payments

A new website explaining the option said that the finance option is interest-free. Payment happens over 24 months. Installments are set at the minimum. However, customers can reportedly pay extra if they want to. They also earn the standard 3% daily cashback on the purchase. Further reductions are available to customers that trade in their old iPhone.

