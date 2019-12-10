Tim Cook Visits Suppliers, Creators, Developers, and Stores During Tour of Japan

Tim Cook has been spending some time in Japan. Yesterday, I reported he had celebrated Computer Science Week with primary school children at an Apple Store in the country. The Apple CEO’s tour continued after that.

Tim Cook Visits Japan

Mr. Cook posted a series of photos from the trip on his Twitter account. They first showed him visiting a key supplier in the country:

Seiko Advance is a great example of our invaluable suppliers here in Japan. Thanks to their craftsmanship and attention to detail, the gorgeous colors of iPhone 11 Pro really come to life! pic.twitter.com/PFEuXo7Fy0 — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) December 10, 2019

He also met a special effects firm that used the iPhone 11 Pro:

TOHO Co. has been on the cutting edge of special effects for decades. Amazing to meet Shinji Higuchi san and learn how he uses iPhone 11 Pro Max to bring his creative vision to the screen. Can’t wait for the world to see Shin Ultraman! pic.twitter.com/OFF6VEWT9q — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) December 10, 2019

Furthermore, the Apple boss met a major game developer. He got an early look at forthcoming Apple Arcade game Fantasian.

Thanks to @mistwalker and the legendary Hironobu Sakaguchi san for the sneak peek of Fantasian. Games like this are exactly why we made @AppleArcade — so the world’s most creative developers can transport players into immersive new worlds. 素晴らしい！ pic.twitter.com/is8eef9U4v — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) December 10, 2019

The final image Mr. Cook shared showed him visiting Apple Ginza. That was the first Apple Store outside of the U.S.