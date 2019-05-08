Tim Cook Surprises WWDC 2019 Scholar

Tim Cook visited the Apple Store at Millenia Mall Apple Store in Orlando, Florida Tuesday. There, he met 16-year-old WWDC scholar Liam Rosenfeld.

Tim Cook Visit An ‘Amazing Surprise’ for Code Club Founder

Mr. Cook was in town for SAP’s Sapphire conference. During his visit, he met Mr. Rosenfeld. The local student runs a high school coding club. He also created an app that turns images into ASCII and is working on others. According to local paper the Orlando Sentinal he considered his meeting with Mr. Cook “an amazing surprise.”

For his part, Mr. Cook said Mr. Rosenfeld had “a quality that I think is on a short list of characteristics that drive success, and that is curiosity.” Mr. Rosenfeld is one of 350 WWDC scholars attending the conference in June. He tweeted that the student has “got a bright future ahead.”

Thrilled to meet the talented @liamrosenfeld in Orlando today. He’s got a bright future ahead. See you at #WWDC19, Liam! https://t.co/aOOSJbtFjC — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) May 7, 2019

The Apple CEO emphasized again the values he is trying to instill in the firm. Mr. Cook said that “you need public, private, non-governmental organizations working together because this is not a trivial transformation that needs to happen here.” He added that Apple has “an obligation. We are fortunate to have had some success.”