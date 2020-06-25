Exclusive: Logitech Crayon to Support Scribble for iPad

One of the most exciting new features coming to iPadOS 14 is Scribble. It let users fill in almost any field using their Apple Pencil before converting the handwritten information into typed text. Now, The Mac Observer has learned that this functionality will not only be available to Apple Pencil owners. The Logitech Crayon will also support the technology.

Logitech Crayon and Scribble for iPad

I’m a user of the Logitech Crayon, so after Scribble for iPad was announced I contacted the company to see if the the feature would work with Its stylus. A spokesperson confirmed that it will. iPadOS is obviously only in developer beta at the moment, so it is worth remembering that the experience could change before public release. However, it is very encouraging that it looks set to work with a third party product.

The Logitech Crayon is, at its core, very similar to the original Apple Pencil. The main difference is that there is a lack of pressure sensitivity in the Crayon. Therefore, it seems almost certain that Scribble for iPad will work on Apple’s original stylus too.