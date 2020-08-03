Today at Apple Sessions Restart in Mainland China

A number of Today at Apple sessions returned in mainland China on Monday. While the sessions are limited in scope and number, it still marks a significant milestone in reopening Apple Stores following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country (via 9to5Mac).

Limited Numbers, But Today at Apple Sessions Return to Mainland China

In total, there is a maximum of three sessions per day scheduled for each store. No sessions that require walks or headphones are on offer, nor are performances or Labs. However, photography and art sessions are. Apple Stores already have a number of safety measures in place, including physical distancing, temperature checks, and cleanliness. Obviously, possible attendance numbers are lower as a result.

The stores now offering Today at Apple sessions are:

Zhujiang New Town

MixC Nanning

Nanjing Jinmao Place

Suzhou

Parc 66 Jinan

Shanghai iapm

MixC Chengdu

Kunming

Tianyi Square

