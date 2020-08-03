Starting this month, August 2020, fans of Apple TV+ shows have a new place to binge. Also, newcomers to Cupertino’s streaming television offering have a new way to introduce themselves to what the service can bring them. Through a new partnership, American Airlines gives Apple TV+ for free, bringing some of the lineup to the company’s seat-back entertainment systems.

American Airlines Gives Apple TV+ Shows

Apple Originals are now preloaded into the seat-back entertainment of your American Airlines flight. The full lineup isn’t available, but you can certainly find The Morning Show, For All Mankind, Dickinson, Defending Jacob, and seven other series.

The exact lineup is different depending on what flight you’re on. Also, you won’t see every episode of every show in the lineup. However, it will make a great introduction to those who’ve never used the service. It will also be great for catching up while you’re airborne.

The full list of shows available at launch include:

The Morning Show

Defending Jacob

Dickinson

For All Mankind

Ghostwriter

Helpsters

Home Before Dark

Little America

Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet

Oprah’s Book Club

Snoopy in Space

Why American Airlines Is Offering Apple TV+ Shows for Free

Of course, Apple’s main idea is certainly for customers to get hooked during their flight, then subscribe once they touch down. Unlike the airline’s offering of Apple Music without buying Wi-Fi, you don’t need to be a current Apple TV+ subscriber to tune in.

Of course, Apple and American Airlines have a long history of partnering. After all, American Airlines was the first US carrier to switch out flight bags for iPads in the cockpit.

If you fly American Airlines, be sure to check out what’s available on your flight. Hopefully, the service will be expanded to also offer feature films like Dads or the exclusive Greyhound.