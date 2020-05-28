Which Apple Stores are Now Open?

More and more Apple Stores are now open following their COVID-19 enforced closures. The Mac Observer will update this list as more stores open. It is also worth checking what services your local retail location is offering as it can differ, particularly across the U.S.

Reopened Apple Stores In The U.S.

Around 130 Apple Stores across a number of states are now open. Some are offering full service, others are open for curbside pickups.

Alabama

Birmingham, The Summit

Huntsville, Bridge Street

Alaska

Anchorage, Anchorage 5th Avenue Mall

Arizona

Chandler, Chandler Fashion Center

Gilbert, SanTan Village

Glendale, Arrowhead

Scottsdale, Scottsdale Fashion Square

Scottsdale, Scottsdale Quarter

Tucson, La Encantada

Arkansas

Little Rock, The Promenade at Chenal

California

Bakersfield, Valley Plaza

Berkeley, 4th Street

Brea, Brea Mall

Burlingame, Burlingame

Carlsbad, Carlsbad

Chula Vista, Otay Ranch

Corte Madera, Corte Madera

Costa Mesa, South Coast Plaza

Cupertino, Apple Park Visitor Center

Cupertino, Infinite Loop

Emeryville, Bay Street

Escondido, North County

Fresno, Fashion Fair

Mission Viejo, Mission Viejo

Modesto, Vintage Faire

Monterey, Del Monte

Newport Beach, Fashion Island

Palm Desert, El Paseo Village

Palo Alto, Palo Alto

Palo Alto, Stanford Shopping Center

Rancho Cucamonga, Victoria Gardens

Roseville, Roseville

Sacramento, Arden Fair

San Diego, Fashion Valley

San Diego, UTC

San Francisco, Chestnut Street

San Francisco, Union Square

San Luis Obispo, Higuera Street

San Mateo, Hillsdale

Santa Barbara, State Street

Santa Rosa, Santa Rosa Plaza

Temecula, Promenade Temecula

Walnut Creek, Broadway Plaza

Colorado

Colorado Springs, The Promenade Shops at Briargate

Florida

Altamonte Springs, Altamonte

Aventura, Aventura

Boca Raton, Boca Raton

Brandon, Brandon

Estero, Coconut Point

Fort Lauderdale, The Galleria

Jacksonville, St. Johns Town Center

Miami Beach, Lincoln Road

Miami, Brickell City Centre

Miami, Dadeland

Miami, The Falls

Naples, Waterside Shops

Orlando, Florida Mall

Orlando, Millenia

Palm Beach Gardens, The Gardens Mall

Sarasota, University Town Center

Tampa, International Plaza

Wellington, Wellington Green

Georgia

Alpharetta, Avalon

Atlanta, Cumberland Mall

Atlanta, Lenox Square

Atlanta, Perimeter

Augusta, Augusta

Buford, Mall of Georgia

Hawaii

Honolulu, Ala Moana

Honolulu, Kahala

Honolulu, Royal Hawaiian

Idaho

Boise, Boise Towne Square

Indiana

Mishawaka, University Park Mall

Kansas

Leawood, Leawood

Kentucky

Lexington, Fayette Mall

Louisville, Oxmoor

Missouri

Kansas City, Country Club Plaza

St. Louis, Saint Louis Galleria

St. Louis, West County

Nevada

Las Vegas, Summerlin

Las Vegas, Town Square

Reno, Summit Sierra

New Mexico

Albuquerque, ABQ Uptown

North Carolina

Charlotte, Northlake Mall

Charlotte, SouthPark

Greensboro, Friendly Center

Ohio

Akron, Summit Mall

Beavercreek, The Greene

Cincinnati, Kenwood Towne Centre

Columbus, Easton Town Center

Columbus, Polaris Fashion Place

Westlake, Crocker Park

Woodmere, Eton

Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Penn Square

Tulsa, Woodland Hills

Oregon

Portland, Pioneer Place

Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Shadyside

South Carolina

Charleston, King Street

Greenville, Haywood Mall

Tennessee

Franklin, CoolSprings Galleria

Knoxville, West Town Mall

Texas

Austin, Barton Creek

Austin, Domain NORTHSIDE

Dallas, Galleria Dallas

Dallas, Knox Street

Dallas, NorthPark Center

El Paso, Cielo Vista Mall

Fort Worth, University Park Village

Friendswood, Baybrook

Houston, Highland Village

Houston, Houston Galleria

Houston, Memorial City

Houston, Willowbrook Mall

San Antonio, La Cantera

San Antonio, North Star

Southlake, Southlake Town Square

Sugar Land, First Colony Mall

The Woodlands, The Woodlands

Utah

Farmington, Station Park

Murray, Fashion Place

Salt Lake City, City Creek Center

Virginia

Norfolk, MacArthur Center

Virginia Beach, Lynnhaven Mall

Washington

Bellevue, Bellevue Square

Lynnwood, Alderwood

Seattle, University Village

Spokane, River Park Square

Tacoma, Tacoma Mall

Tukwila, Southcenter

Wisconsin

Madison, Hilldale

Europe

The situation across Europe is varied. In places like the UK, the Netherlands, and Spain, all the stores are closed. Meanwhile, the Apple Store in Vienna, Austria is open, as they all are in Switzerland. All retail locations in

Italy

All Apple Stores outside of the Lombardy region, are open.

Germany

All Apple Stores are open.

Sweden

Apple Stores in Helsingborg, Väla Centrum and Malmö, Emporia are open.

Rest of the World

All Apple Stores in Australia, Hong Kong, and South Korea are open. In Japan, Apple Sakae Nagyao and Apple Fukuoka are open.