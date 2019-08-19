President Trump Says Tim Cook Made ‘Good Case’ Against Tariffs

U.S. President Donald Trump said Tim Cook made a “good case” against tariffs when the men met this weekend (via CNBC). He said the Apple CEO offered “a very compelling argument.”

President Trump and Tim Cook Hold Dinner Meeting

It is understood Mr. Cook had dinner with President Trump Friday evening. The President tweeted that he was holding the meeting. He also praised the amount apple was spending in the U.S. Those comments followed Apple’s announcement that it’s U.S. jobs footprint had reached 2.4 million.

Having dinner tonight with Tim Cook of Apple. They will be spending vast sums of money in the U.S. Great! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 16, 2019

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, President Trump said:

I thought he made a very compelling argument…It’s tough for Apple to pay tariffs if it’s competing with a very good company that’s not.

It appeared that Mr. Cook specifically raised the issue of Samsung. The South Korean firm would not be subject to tariffs.

NEW: Pres. Trump said he met with Apple CEO Tim Cook in Bedminster, adding that Cook "made a very compelling argument" that tariffs are making it hard for Apple to compete with companies like Samsung. "I'm thinking about it." https://t.co/TVq7yKJSle pic.twitter.com/LktWUkkJdt — ABC News (@ABC) August 18, 2019

The President’s comments followed his decision to delay the introduction of 10 percent tariffs on some products until December 15. Products helped by the delay included the iPhone and Mac laptops. However, products such as the Apple Watch and HomePod will have 10 percent tariffs applied from September 1.