Urban Mobility App Moovit Unveils Smarter Personalized Features in Over 112 Countries

Moovit, creators of the popular urban mobility app, has recently announced the launch of several new features offering a smart, personalized mobility experience. The new features roll out to 3,500 cities in 112 countries.

The Moovit app has guided over more than 1.4 billion global users since inception, and now the app will display dynamic and personalized predictions concerning travel information and routes that are most vital to a user at any given time. Users will be able to access this information as soon as they open the app.

The latest features for Moovit include Smart Cards, Smart Trips and Smart Returns.

New Moovit Features Provide Mobility Options for Users

Moovit is one of the most successful startups in Israel. Launching as a free app in 2012, the company was acquired by Intel for $900 million in 2020.

In a press release, the company stated,

Moovit’s new Smart Cards are dynamic and are prioritized based on location, previous app activity, time of day and day of the week, said Yovav Meydad, Moovit’s Chief Growth and Marketing Officer. That, coupled with pre-set preferred modes of transit and reminders to head back, allow Moovit to provide users with an even more simplified and intuitive interface to improve the way they travel.

For Smart Cards, they display on the Home Screen underneath the search bar. Smart Cards provide instant travel suggestions that users can scroll through. The cards predict a users’ travel needs, and display when the app is opened. Tapping on the card will send users to the relevant screen, providing necessary details to the user.

For example, a suggested trip card will pull up an itinerary. If a user happens to be by a nearby station, the card will provided details. Suggestions are based on previous app behavior, current location, time of day and day of the week.

Smart Cards offer several suggestions. This includes Best Way Home and Best Way to Work, which provide the user with information on the best routes to these locations. Additionally, users can look at Recent Trips, Last Route, Favorite Stops and Nearest Stations. Smart Cards present themselves according to priority and are based on data availability.

Smarter Trips and Smarter Returns for Urban Mobility

Additionally, Moovit now provides Smart Trips. From day one of using the app, new Moovit users can choose their favorite modes of transportations during the app onboarding process. Smart Trip planning filters accounts for how users like to ride, which gives Moovit the ability to suggest customized routs. Existing users will also be able to change their transit preferences.

Lastly, the new Moovit update also provides Smart Returns. Moovit is now able to remind users when to head back to the last location departed from. Users are also able to set up trip reminders, specifying a time they would like to head back to their location, all through the itinerary screen while planning a trip.

Tapping on the notification window instantly leads users to all route suggestions that will lead them back. Users can also set reminders for the current day, or at least one hour from the current time.

These new Moovit features are now available to iPhone users through the Apple App Store.