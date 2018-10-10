This Voting Siri Shortcut Finds Your Polling Place

If you’re in the United States, check out this cool voting Siri Shortcut. It uses Google Civic information to find your polling place, and gives you calendar events and reminders.

Voting Siri Shortcut

Redditor u/mvoviri created this voting Siri Shortcut to help Americans vote on November 6. Using the Google Civic Information API, it identifies your polling place with the address you are registered to vote at.

If you have privacy concerns though, you don’t have to enter your address. It will just create a calendar event and reminder for you. You can download the shortcut here.