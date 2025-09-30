WhatsApp Finally Lets You Send Live Photos on iOS, here’s how

Meta is closing a long-running gap in WhatsApp’s multimedia features. The app now supports Live Photos on iOS, so you can send moments that move and speak instead of static frames. The rollout lifts a common pain point and brings WhatsApp closer to how you capture memories on your iPhone.

Bringing motion and sound into chats

Until now, you had to convert Live Photos to videos or GIFs before sending. With the latest update, you can share Live Photos straight from the Photos app. In the chat, the image animates for a split second. Tap the Live Photo indicator to hear the audio recorded at capture.

Live Photos record 1.5 seconds before and after the shutter. That short clip adds context to candid moments, celebrations, and anything that loses meaning as a still.

How to send a Live Photo on WhatsApp (iPhone)

Credits: WPBetaInfo

Update WhatsApp from the App Store. Open a chat, tap the + icon, then choose Photo & Video Library. Select an image with the Live badge. If you see a Live toggle, keep it on. Add a caption if you want, then tap Send.

To play a Live Photo you receive, open it and tap the Live icon to watch with sound. If you don’t hear audio, unmute the photo in Photos: open the Live Photo, tap Edit, tap the Live Photo icon, then tap the speaker to enable sound.

In a Newsroom post, Meta highlighted a wider batch of features designed to make WhatsApp more expressive and useful. Alongside Live Photos on iOS and Motion Photos on Android, you get:

Custom chat themes with Meta AI: Generate personalized backgrounds for your conversations.

Generate personalized backgrounds for your conversations. New sticker packs: Fearless Bird and Vacation packs give you expressive reactions without words.

Fearless Bird and Vacation packs give you expressive reactions without words. Easier group search: Type a contact’s name in the Chats tab to surface groups you share.

Type a contact’s name in the Chats tab to surface groups you share. Document scanning on Android: Scan, crop, and send documents directly in WhatsApp.

Scan, crop, and send documents directly in WhatsApp. AI video call backgrounds: Create unique backgrounds for calls and for photos or videos in chats.

Live Photos rollout status

The feature is still rolling out. Some iOS users can receive Live Photos but cannot send them yet. If you do not see the option, update the app and check again later.

Meta Newsroom feature roundup announcing Live Photos on iOS, Motion Photos on Android, new chat themes with Meta AI, new sticker packs, easier group search, document scanning on Android, and AI video call backgrounds.

Live Photos support makes WhatsApp feel more natural. Your chats now carry motion and sound that bring everyday memories to life.