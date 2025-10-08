WhatsApp for iOS begins rolling out new Liquid Glass Design

WhatsApp is quietly bringing Apple’s new Liquid Glass design language to iPhone users, marking one of the biggest visual overhauls in the app’s history. While Meta hasn’t officially confirmed the rollout, some users are already spotting the refreshed interface after installing the latest update.

A Subtle Yet Noticeable Redesign

The new look aligns WhatsApp more closely with Apple’s aesthetic shift in iOS 18 and iOS 26. The most visible change appears in the tab bar, which now reflects Apple’s Liquid Glass theme offering a translucent, layered texture that reacts to background colors and motion. The update also integrates support for Live Photos, writing suggestions, and adds on-device translation for text messages, all part of WhatsApp version 25.28.75 now available on the App Store.

Several users shared screenshots online showing the redesigned interface, confirming that the feature isn’t limited to beta builds. Although not everyone has received it yet, the rollout appears to be expanding in stages.

Limited Rollout Ahead of Wider Release

According to WABetaInfo, Meta began testing Liquid Glass compatibility last month through the beta channel. The current public release now extends that test to a larger group. WhatsApp, known for its cautious approach to major updates, often rolls out visual and functional changes gradually to prevent widespread bugs or server-side conflicts.

The company’s release notes mention that some new features may take several weeks to appear for all users. If your app still looks the same, you’ll likely see the new interface soon as the update continues to propagate globally.

What to Expect in the Coming Weeks

The Liquid Glass design will reach more users through incremental updates in the next few weeks. For now, only those running version 25.28.75 or slightly earlier builds may see it. The change reflects Meta’s willingness to embrace Apple’s evolving design system while maintaining WhatsApp’s familiar layout and usability.

In essence, the new Liquid Glass interface brings a cleaner, more modern look to WhatsApp, matching the visual style of Apple’s latest ecosystem updates while keeping the app’s identity intact.