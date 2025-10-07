WhatsApp for iOS Now Lets You Translate Messages in 21 Languages

WhatsApp’s newest update brings a built-in translation tool to iPhone, letting you translate messages directly inside chats. The feature arrives with version 25.28.74 and mirrors what Android users received a few weeks ago. It works across 21 languages and doesn’t require a separate app or browser extension.

How it works

You can translate any message in a chat by pressing and holding it, then tapping More and selecting Translate. The first time you use it, WhatsApp asks you to choose your source and target languages and download the required language pack. Once downloaded, translations also work offline.

You can switch or manage downloaded languages anytime under Settings > Translate > Downloaded Languages. The translations appear instantly in the chat window, fitting smoothly into iOS without disrupting the conversation flow.

Supported languages

According to WABetaInfo, the translation tool currently supports 21 languages. The availability depends on your iOS version. Here’s the list:

Arabic

Chinese (Mandarin, Simplified)

Chinese (Mandarin, Traditional)

Dutch

English (UK)

English (US)

French

German

Hindi

Indonesian

Italian

Japanese

Korean

Polish

Portuguese (Brazil)

Russian

Spanish

Thai

Turkish

Ukrainian

Vietnamese

What you should know

Meta says the feature works in both individual and group chats, and you can translate messages you’ve sent or received. However, it doesn’t apply to stickers, GIFs, documents, or shared contacts.

You’ll need a steady Wi-Fi or mobile data connection to download the language packs and enough device storage to save them. Once set up, you can use the translation tool offline. This approach blends Meta’s in-app capability with Apple’s local processing, keeping the process fast and secure.

The translation feature follows WhatsApp’s recent updates that introduced AI-based summarization and writing suggestions. Together, these tools show Meta’s intent to make WhatsApp smarter and more helpful for users who chat across languages.

WhatsApp confirms that the rollout will reach all iPhone users over the next few weeks. Keep your app updated through the App Store to get it as soon as it’s available. For multilingual users, this feature turns WhatsApp into a more capable and inclusive tool for everyday communication.