‘Who’s in Town’ App Lets Your Instagram Followers Track You

A new app called Who’s in Town gives your Instagram followers an interactive map of every place you’ve ever been since you created your profile (via Wired).

Who’s in Town

Who’s in Town uses information that is already public; Instagram users have to opt-in to sharing their location and geotags with followers. The longer you’ve been using Instagram and sharing your geotags, the more data the app can pull.

The app has two viewing modes: General and Single User. General shows you a map of all of the people you follow. Single User lets you hone into a single individual. According to the app’s creator, it’s mean to be creepy. It’s a way for people to learn just how much their data reveals.

People don’t realize what they’re sharing. They’re [operating under] the false assumption that this information is only going to a few people … but it’s public.

An Instagram spokesperson said the company is reviewing Who’s in Town to make sure it doesn’t violate its policies.

Further Reading:

[How to Enable Instagram Two-factor Authentication]

[How to Turn Off Instagram’s “Last Active” Tracking Feature]