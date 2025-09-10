Why iOS 18 to iOS 26: Apple’s New Naming Strategy Explained

With the new iPhone 17 lineup set to start shipping soon, many people are about to see iOS 26 appear on their screens and may be wondering what happened to versions 19 through 25. While the name is gaining attention now, this change isn’t new; Apple officially announced this new naming strategy back at its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June.

Here’s a quick refresher on what the change means and why Apple made it.

The new naming convention is simple: Apple is aligning its operating system versions with the year of their release cycle. The “26” represents the 2025-2026 software season.

This change isn’t just for the iPhone. It was implemented to create consistency across Apple’s entire ecosystem. For years, the version numbers were out of sync—you might have had iOS 17 alongside macOS 14 (Sonoma) and watchOS 10. For the average user, these disparate numbers were confusing and didn’t clearly communicate that all these systems were part of the same annual update cycle.

By unifying the version number to match the year across all platforms (iPadOS 26, macOS 26, watchOS 26, etc.), Apple has made it immediately obvious that all its software is part of a single, cohesive family. When a user sees “26” on all their devices, they’ll know instantly that those operating systems were designed to work together.

So, while the name might seem new to those who didn’t follow the WWDC announcements, it’s a planned and logical step to simplify Apple’s ecosystem for the years to come.