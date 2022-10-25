Wireless Nintendo Classic Controllers Arrive to Apple Devices Thanks to Latest Wave of Updates

With a wave of updates arriving to Apple products on Monday, it seems Apple has also thrown in something extra for the gamers by including support for the wireless classic Nintendo controllers.

Found by developer Steve Troughton-Smith, reports indicate that the new 16.1 update for iOS, iPadOS and tvOS now support Nintendo’s updated classic controllers. The new update for macOS Ventura also supports these controllers.

New OS Updates Bring Classic Nintendo Controllers to Apple Devices

For those that love nostalgia, Nintendo offers Bluetooth versions of their legendary classic controllers, including Nintendo 64, NES, SNES and Sega Genesis. Meant for use primarily with the Nintendo Switch, specifically, Nintendo Switch Online services, it seems the controllers will now work with a host of Apple devices in thanks to the recent wave of updates.

First discovered by Steve Troughton-Smith, the developer posted in a tweet that the official Super Nintendo controller works with iOS and tvOS 16.1. Additionally, MacStories also reports that the Nintendo 64 controller works through pairing via bluetooth. Though it doesn’t seem like anyone has the new Sega Genesis or Nintendo controller handy, it seems safe to assume that they should work with the new wave of updates.

Neat, iOS/tvOS 16.1 support the official BT/USB-C Super Nintendo controller for the Switch 😄 I don’t have the N64 or NES versions to test with, but I believe they are supported now too 🎮 pic.twitter.com/mfkTIHpXun — Steve Troughton-Smith (@stroughtonsmith) October 24, 2022

While the original Nintendo controller likely wouldn’t be great for today’s modern gaming (it only has four buttons and a directional pad), many users love the design of the original Nintendo 64 controller, especially for first-person shooters.

Keeping Control

Both the Super Nintendo controller and Nintendo 64 controller are available through Nintendo’s official online store. They retail for $29.99 and $49.99, respectively.

Additionally, the top of June saw iOS 16 bringing support for both the Nintendo Switch’s Joy-Cons, as well as the Nintendo Switch Pro controller. Interestingly, iOS has seen support for Sony’s Playstation DualSense and Xbox wireless controllers since iOS 14.5, which saw release in April, 2022.

For those that like to game, Apple including these controllers in its latest wave of OS updates is sure to bring a nostalgia trip to any player. Pairing these controls alongside a game in Apple Arcade is sure to make even the oldest gamer once again feel young at heart.

Are you looking forward to playing games on Apple devices using classic Nintendo controllers? Let us know in the comments.