Apple Announces WWDC 2023: Time for a Mixed Reality Headset

Apple has announced that its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) for 2023 will take place at Apple Park in California from June 5 to June 9. The event will feature a keynote address, the State of the Union, and other activities. Most notable, Apple is expected to announce the long-rumored mixed reality headset during the event.

Expected Hardware Announcements at WWDC 2023 Include Mixed Reality Headset and More

Apple plans to share additional details about WWDC 2023 prior to the event. Such details will come through the Apple Developer app and on the Apple Developer website. Most notably, we expect the Cupertino-based tech giant to unveil its first Reality Pro headset. There should also be new software platforms, and developer tools announced at the event.

Apple is also reportedly developing an updated version of the MacBook Air. This is expected to feature an M3 System-on-a-Chip (SoC). Apple may also announce an all-new 15-inch MacBook Air. Since Cupertino unveiled its M2 SoC at WWDC in 2022, either or both of these are prime candidates for an announcement at the developer conference.

Attending the Conference, Virtually or In Person

Apple’s keynote is expected to be pre-recorded, as it has been since 2020. Cupertino will also make the entire conference available online for developers unable to attend in person. Apple says both online and in-person attendance at WWDC will be available free of charge.

At WWDC 2023, Apple will also announce the latest advancements for iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS 14, watchOS 10, and tvOS 17.

A special event for developers and students will be held on June 5 at Apple Park, where attendees will watch the keynote and State of the Union videos, attend the Apple Design Awards ceremony, and participate in other activities.

Those interested in attending in person can submit a request via the provided links. Invitations will be allocated through a random selection process, with winners notified by April 5 at 6:00 p.m. PDT.

Swift Student Challenge winners from 2020 to 2022 and 2023 Challenge applicants can opt in for a separate random selection process.