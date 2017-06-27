Host a Remote YouTube Viewing Party With Uptime

Google’s social YouTube app, Uptime, is now available to all without an invitation code. First launched in limited testing earlier this year, Uptime is the result of a side project by Google engineers and is published under the company’s Area 120 brand for experimental apps and services.

Uptime wants to help users “Watch YouTube Together” by linking social media contacts to shared video playback and chat. Users can browse YouTube videos and see who’s watching, chat and share emoji-based reactions, and hold “parties” where multiple users can watch the same video together in sync.

Uptime is currently available for iOS and is free to download and use. Surprisingly, there is still no version available for Google’s Android platform.