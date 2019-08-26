Acronym Soup – Mac Geek Gab Podcast 776

John F. Braun Dave Hamilton
&
@johnfbraun · +John F. Braun · @DaveHamilton · + &

| Mac Geek Gab Podcast

Is Wireless USB as S.M.A.R.T. as NVMe? As users of today’s tech, we sure use a lot of acronyms, don’t we? Listen as Dave and John help you wade through the soup and make sense of not only all the acronyms, but the tech that they describe, too! Press play and enjoy, friends!

Acronym Soup – Mac Geek Gab Podcast 776
Download: MP3 Version | AAC Version

MGG 776: Acronym Soup

6:53 AM Aug. 26th, 2019 | 01:30:49

Is Wireless USB as S.M.A.R.T. as NVMe? As users of today’s tech, we sure use a lot of acronyms, don’t we? Listen as Dave and John help you wade through the soup and make sense of not only all the acronyms, but the tech that...

Subscribe to the MGG Weekly Episode Newsletter

Sign up here for weekly MGG emails with details and shownotes from each episode.

Sponsors

SPONSOR: Linode – You can build it on Linode. Instantly deploy and manage an SSD server in the Linode Cloud. Start with a $20 credit using promo code mgg2019 at linode.com/mgg.

SPONSOR: Other World Computing at MacSales.com. Check out their new Envoy Pro EX with transfer speeds up to 980MB/s and capacities up to 2TB.

SPONSOR: iFixit. Visit iFixit.com/mgg to fix your Mac today and use gode MGGFIX to get $10 off your next $50 fix.

Note: Shownotes are in progress…

Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:

This article is also published as a forum topic here »
Add a Comment

Log in to comment (TMO, Twitter, Facebook) or Register for a TMO Account