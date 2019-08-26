Bryan Chaffin and John Martellaro join host Kelly Guimont to talk about the September Apple Event and what they hope to see besides iPhones.
Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)
Apple September Event Speculation
Bryan Chaffin and John Martellaro join host Kelly Guimont to talk about the September Apple Event and what they hope to see besides iPhones.
Sponsors
OmniFocus is a professional to-do list manager that helps you, as its tagline says, Accomplish More Every Day. OmniFocus remembers everything for you, makes planning and reviewing easy, and helps you finish projects on time with reminders based on due dates, locations, and more. Download your free trial at OmniFocus.com.