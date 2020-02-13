AI vs. Machine Learning, Thoughts on Our New Macs, Oak Island – ACM 525

Bryan Chaffin and John Kheit discuss the difference between artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, including the state of both today. They also talk about their new Macs— John got a new 28-core Mac Pro, while Bryan has a new iMac—and whether or not they like their new purchases. The cap the show by catching up on The Curse of Oak Island TV show on History.
AI vs. Machine Learning, Our New Macs, Oak Island - ACM 525
Sponsors
