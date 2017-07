In episode 420, Bryan and Jeff discuss whether or not Amazon was high when it came up with Amazon Pay Places. They also discuss Atari Flashback 8 Gold, the new Atari retro gaming box, as well as Apple’s new emojis.

Amazon Pay Places, Atari Flashback, and Apple's New Emojis - ACM 420 In episode 420, Bryan and Jeff discuss whether or not Amazon was high when it came up with Amazon Pay Places. They also discuss Atari...