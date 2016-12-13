Andrew Orr tells us about a keyboard shortcut to bring up Mac emojis.
Apple Releases macOS High Sierra 10.13.1: New Emojis, Bug Fixes, Enterprise Content
The update includes the same 70 new emojis introduced in iOS 11.1, several bug fixes, and some enterprise-specific fixes, and the security patch notes for the release include fixes for dozens of vulnerabilities.
Apple Releases iOS 11.1 with New Emojis, KRACK Fix, and 3D Touch App Switcher
Other changes include bug fixes for Photos, Accessibility, notifications, an annoying bug that kept some app icons from showing on Apple Watch, and more.
Amazon Pay Places, Atari Flashback, and Apple's New Emojis - ACM 420
In episode 420, Bryan and Jeff discuss whether or not Amazon was high when it came up with Amazon Pay Places. They also discuss Atari Flashback 8 Gold, the new Atari retro gaming box, as well as Apple’s new emojis.
Apple Celebrates World Emoji Day With iTunes Movies And New Emojis
Celebrate World Emoji Day with Apple by guessing iTunes movie titles in emojis and preview new emojis coming later this year.
Here Are the 104 New Emojis in iOS 10.2
Yesterday Apple released the long-awaited update to iPhone: iOS 10.2. With this version, iPhone users can make use of 104 new emojis. There’s nothing specifically telling you which ones are new, however, so we gathered them together for you.