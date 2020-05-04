iOS: How to Turn on And Use The Emoji Keyboard

At a certain point in the history of iOS, Apple enabled the emoji keyboard by default on iPhones and iPads. But for future reference I think it’s a good idea to know how to manually do it.

iOS Emoji Keyboard

You’ll find these settings in the same location on iOS and iPadOS.

Open the Settings app. Go to General > Keyboard . Tap Keyboards at the top. The emoji keyboard is likely already activated. If not, tap Add New Keyboard and scroll down until you see Emoji .

Now that the emoji keyboard has been enabled, you can use it by tapping the smiley face icon on the keyboard.

Further Reading

[macOS: A Fast Keyboard Shortcut for Mac Emojis]

[Face ID Failing While Wearing a Mask? Speed up Getting to The ‘Enter Passcode’ Screen]