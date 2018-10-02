Apple Will Add 70 New Emojis to iOS 12.1

Bryan Chaffin

| Product News

Apple announced on Tuesday that it was adding 70 new emojis in iOS 12.1.  That update is currently being beta tested by both developers and the public, and new emojis include animals, people, food, and objects.

New emojis in iOS 12.1 announced by Apple

From Apple:

More than 70 new emoji will be coming soon to iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch and Mac, including new characters with red hair, gray hair and curly hair, a new emoji for bald people, more emotive smiley faces and additional emoji representing animals, sports and food.

Other New Emojis in iOS 12.1

Apple also showed off the following images of other new emojis:

