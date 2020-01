A feature of many Apple products is the ability to add a text engraving on the device. Now for the first time you can engrave AirPods with emojis, but only certain ones.

Emoji AirPods

A total of 31 emoji options are available, many of them familiar to Animoji users like the unicorn, dragon, skull, robot, and more. Engraving is available on the AirPods Pro and AirPods 2. The option is available during checkout.

