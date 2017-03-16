Apple and Politics, Apple Watch Stand Out Features – TMO Daily Observations 2017-03-16

Jeff Gamet

@jgamet · +Jeff Gamet
| The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast

Apple didn’t sign the amicus brief opposing the second travel ban executive order, but that doesn’t mean the company supports it. John Martellaro and Dave Hamilton join Jeff Gamet to talk about Apple’s political versus business positions, plus they look at the features that keep them using their Apple Watch.

Apple and Politics, Apple Watch Stand Out Features - TMO Daily Observations 2017-03-16

1:42 PM Mar. 16th, 2017 — Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

