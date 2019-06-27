Apple Skates to the Privacy Puck, Disney Plus Spanner, with John Martellaro – ACM 517

Bryan Chaffin

@TMOBryan · +Bryan Chaffin

| Apple Context Machine Podcast

Apple has been skating to the privacy puck for years, and Bryan Chaffin and John Martellaro argue it’s about time Apple got some credit for it. They also talk about John’s thesis that Disney Plus pricing threw a spanner into Apple’s plans for Apple TV Plus.

Apple Context Machine Logo
Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

8:34 PM Jun. 26th, 2019 | 00:53:08

Apple Context Machine iTunes Art

Sources referenced in this episode:

