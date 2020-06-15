Charlotte is the Mac Observer’s UK Associate editor, based in London. A self described media junkie, she has also written for City A.M. (London’s daily business tabloid,) Computer Business Review, and The Times, amongst others. Her new book is: Not Buying It.
In this episode, Charlotte and I dig deep into Apple TV+. We look at its current market share and growth potential based on a zero sum game, the possible addition of live sports, and a customer satisfaction survey. In passing, Charlotte believes that the naming conventions Apple has used for its Apple TV hardware and software have created a giant mess of customer confusion. We explored some new shows and also examined the character of Apple TV+ content compared to other streaming TV services.
TMO UK Associate Editor Charlotte Henry (#6)
My Background Mode interview with Charlotte Henry
- Charlotte on Twitter.
- Charlotte's home page.
- Charlotte's first book: Not Buying It.
- Charlotte at The Mac Observer.
