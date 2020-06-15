WWDC Speculation: ARM Mac Rollout – TMO Daily Observations 2020-06-15

Kelly Guimont

@verso

| The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast

John Martellaro and Dave Hamilton join host Kelly Guimont to discuss what the ARM Mac rollout could look like next week at WWDC 2020.

WWDC Speculation: ARM Mac Rollout

1:43 PM Jun. 15th, 2020 | 00:22:11

